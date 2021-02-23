ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Crews in Atlantic County are working to clean up raw sewage that’s flowing into the streets of Ventnor. And it may be several days before it’s fixed.

The raw sewage was first noticed in the street Sunday. On Tuesday, road closures are still in place because it could be several days before it’s cleaned up and the leak is fixed.

“It’s definitely gross,” Gina Pantalone said.

A sewage leak at Wellington and Dorset Avenues in Ventnor has crews working around the clock to stop it.

“It’s tough. I feel bad for them that they have to fix this,” Pantalone said.

While neighbors walking by try to not breathe in the stench of the street sewage, workers plan to install a bypass pipe and will also have to repair a 27-inch sewer main.

“We don’t know exactly what happened,” said Rick Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.

He says parts have been ordered to fix the main but it might take at least a few days to arrive.

From above in DroneWatch3, you can see block after block, along with side streets, appear flooded with the sewage water.

The utilities authority insists there is no immediate health risk to people and the leak does not impact drinking water. Still, those who live nearby are urged to avoid the area.

“You don’t want to drive your car through it or walk through it or ride your bike through it, which all those things people tried,” Dovey said.

But some people cannot avoid the area.

“Right now, I’m completely surrounded by it,” Tara Wright said.

Eyewitness News talked to Wright over the phone because it’s the closest we could reach her since her home is almost entirely surrounded by sewage.

“I actually had to call out of work today because I can’t get the car out,” she said.

Now health and utility officials planned to take samples from the nearby bay.