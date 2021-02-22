PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are hard at work during their first day of full-squad workouts. However, two big stars missed the first day.

Bryce Harper missed the session because he’s going through COVID intake and shortstop Did Gregorious is dealing with a visa issue.

The Phillies are looking to turn the page after another disappointing end to the season.

Last year, the Phillies should have been good — really good. Hall of Fame baseball writer Jayson Stark lays out why.

“The Phillies held a lead in 49 out of their 60 games last year. This is wild. The only team in the National League that held the lead in more games was the Dodgers,” Stark said.

So can they be better in 2021 and beyond? A National League general manager told Stark its not out of the question.

“They’ve got legit middle-of-the order bats and they’ve got elite top of the rotation arms,” Stark said. “Those are the hardest things to find.”

As for the Phillies themselves, manager Joe Girardi just wants guys to go all out and let the chips fall where they may.

“Here’s my goal for our team: be the best team that you can be collectively and be the best individual you can be,” Girardi said.

But first baseman Rhys Hoskins offered a little more.

“We’re trying to get into October and reach the World Series. That’s every team’s goal at the beginning of spring,” Hoskins said. “But if we get caught up getting too far ahead, we may overlook some of the work that needs to be done right now.