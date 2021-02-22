BREAKING17-Year-Old Jamel Barnwell Turns Himself In After Shooting At Our Town Alley That Killed Philadelphia Man, Injured 4 Others
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A portion of I-95 North was shut down following a truck fire overnight. Crews closed the area between Allegheny Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge to clear debris from the fire.

Overnight Truck Fire Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 North In Philadelphia

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Unveil Workforce Development Plan To Get Residents Back To Work

Cell phone video shows flames engulfing the 18-wheeler just before 2 a.m. Monday.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Quick-Hitting Storm To Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow In Philly Suburbs, Coating In City Monday

The southbound lanes were not affected.