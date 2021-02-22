Overnight Truck Fire Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 North In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of I-95 North was shut down following a truck fire overnight. Crews closed the area between Allegheny Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge to clear debris from the fire.WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Unveil Workforce Development Plan To Get Residents Back To Work
Cell phone video shows flames engulfing the 18-wheeler just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Expect a slow commute at this time following the earlier truck fire accident on I-95 NB before the Betsy Ross Bridge. All lanes are still CLOSED, but crews are working diligently to reopen the roadway as soon as possible for the morning rush. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/PYdwz0H8WK
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 22, 2021
The southbound lanes were not affected.