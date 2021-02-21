PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed in North Philadelphia. Police say the stabbing happened on the 2700 block of Diamond Street just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
A 27-year-old man was reportedly stabbed once in the left shoulder.READ MORE: Sorry, Millennials: The 'laugh Cry' Emoji Isn't Cool Anymore, According To Gen Z
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley In Store For Sunny Sunday Before Wintry Mix Moves Into Region Monday
An arrest was made but no weapon recovered.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: How To Get Your Dog Up And Active