PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police continue to look for the gunman responsible for Wednesday’s mass shooting near a SEPTA transit station. The shooting at Broad and Olney sent eight people to the hospital.
Surveillance video shows people running for cover.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, who represents the 9th District, says there’s a known open-air drug market at the transportation hub.
She says her office has been working with stakeholders for years to improve the Broad-Olney corridor.
“All of this long underway prior were to this mass shooting. So the plan that we have, is no knee-jerk reaction to what occurred. This has been very long strategic and methodical planning,” Parker said.
So far, Parker's office has secured funding for better street lights and security cameras.
She adds a Commercial Corridor Manager has been appointed, that person starts this week.