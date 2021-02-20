CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a delivery driver’s family has been found safe after a suspect took off in the vehicle with the man’s wife and two young daughters inside. After a police pursuit through the streets of Philadelphia, the suspect was taken into custody.

Chopper 3 was overhead as police were able to capture the suspect.

The abduction happened at Broad Street and Erie Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Friday in North Philadelphia.

Police say the driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his 25-year-old wife, and his 4-year-old and 2-year-old daughters in the car.

That’s when police say a suspect jumped in the car and took off with the family inside. According to police, the vehicle has been found and the woman and children are OK.

However, police say the suspect took off in a different vehicle — a gray 2014 Toyota Scion — and was seen heading eastbound on Spring Garden from 21st Street.

The suspect then led police on a pursuit before he was finally captured near Franklin Square Park.