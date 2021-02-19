Snow Cleanup Underway In Manayunk As Neighbors Worry About Refreezing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Snow flurries combined with the already slick roads are leading to a tricky Friday morning commute in Philadelphia. The city says its crews have the primary and secondary streets fairly clear but it’s residential streets that are still completely snow-covered.

And officials say the goal is to make the streets, at least, passable. That means your street may not be completely clear of snow or ice but it should be at least safe for traveling.

Meantime, residents in Manayunk have been busy doing their part. They’ve been clearing and salting sidewalks.

Remember, you need to clear a path three-feet wide on your sidewalk Friday if you haven’t done so already.

The city is also reminding you not to throw your snow into the street. That’s illegal, and a violation could cost you between $50 and $300.

Neighbors in Manayunk though know how to handle winter.

“You got to be careful. You’ve got to take the right streets, you can’t go down side streets that are unplowed and you’ve got to be aware of the cars on the side of the roads, as well as the bottom of the roads,” Sean McCann, of Manayunk, said.

“You got to stick with it because this stuff will melt and turn into ice right on your windshield. You want to try to get it before it gets too bad. You want to keep checking on your car,” another resident said.

Even if you did clean your car yesterday, you’ll have to take the ice scraper out this morning.

There is ice on cars and on the ground. So you’ll have to watch your step, too.