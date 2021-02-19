PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia firefighters battled flames and frigid conditions in Oxford Circle overnight. A fire broke out at Palapa’s Mexican Food & Drinks restaurant on the 6500 block of Castor Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Apartments are located above the restaurant.
Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the first floor.
All occupants on the second-floor apartments escaped unharmed.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.