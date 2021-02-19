MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a double murder that left an aspiring rapper dead in Chester earlier this month. Delaware County District Attorney District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced murder charges against the 15-year-old juvenile on Friday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at West 3rd and Lamokin Streets in Chester.

Authorities say officers responded to the scene to find the victims, 20-year-old Rasheen Jones and 19-year-old Kwann Henderson, both of Philadelphia, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a silver Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a building on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene while Henderson later died at the hospital, according to DA’s Office.

Jones was an aspiring rapper known as “RunUp Rico.”

“This was a cold-blooded double murder by a young person who was — at the time of the murder

— only 14 years old,” Stollsteimer said. “His victims were only 19 and 20. This epitomizes the truly senseless violence that exists on our streets today. I must commend the hard work of the law enforcement officers involved with this case; however, as proud as I am of their work, my heart breaks for the families of the victims — and the entire Chester community. This is a tragedy on all fronts.”

According to the DA’s Office, surveillance video from a convenience store shows the two victims parked in front of the store, when two males, walking south on the 300 block of Pennell Street, approach the car before entering the store. The DA says after the two males leave the store, the suspect approached the car’s driver’s side door for several minutes. Then, authorities say, he can be seen appearing to fire a gun before feeling the scene on foot. The DA’s Office says the victim’s vehicle then is seen crashing into a building.

Authorities say surveillance video from inside the store and two witnesses led to the identification of the juvenile suspect. The suspect was also identified by the Chester Police Department from previous interactions with him, according to the DA’s Office Office.

The teen is being held without bail. There is no date set at this time for his preliminary hearing.