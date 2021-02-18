WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Does this cold, snowy weather have you craving an island getaway? Well, we can’t really help you with that, but in this week’s Taste With Tori, we bring you a taste of the islands from a restaurant in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Are you looking for a place to go HAM on homemade jerk spices and island flavors like oxtail butter beans and cabbage, or slow-roasted jerk pork on hard dough bread topped with jicama slaw?
Well, Miss Winnie's in West Chester is where I felt the one thing we all crave — the love.
Miss Winnie's had seen a few hard months because of COVID and there has been much they have been missing like some of their ingredients.
For more on Miss Winnie’s, watch the video above.