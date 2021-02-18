PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — South Jersey is coated in fresh snow, mixed with layers of sleet. But drivers say the main roads are mostly clear. There’s about 1,200 miles of roadway across Camden County. That’s a lot of streets to cover, but the county commissioner says they have it under control.

The Department of Public Works has been busy plowing and salting all day.

We’ve been getting a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. In order to keep roadways free of snow and slush, it takes more than 100 pieces of equipment from the county Department of Public Works rolling in unison to keep them clear.

The round-the-clock effort requires some help. Eyewitness News ran into a number of sub-contractors taking a break after 10 hours on the clock.

With yet another pounding of snow, people are out and about navigating slushy roadways.

“Take it slow, cruise it. Take your time, get out of people’s way because there’s some people who wanna zip still. Just get out of their way,” Angel Mills said.

“It’s getting a little icy and the weather is dropping, it’s getting icy too. The later it gets, the icier it gets so whatever you gotta do, do it now, throw down your salt and get it right,” Clinton Edwards said.

We’ve been checking on the major roads and bridges across South Jersey. Most, if not all areas remain clear.

On the Ben Franklin Bridge, the pedestrian walkway is closed. But traffic is getting by without a problem. PATCO is still operating on a snow schedule.