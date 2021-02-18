FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and car in Gloucester County. The collision happened late on Wednesday night at Harding Highway and Rosement Avenue in Franklin Township.
Officials say 30-year-old Carl Cheeseman Jr., of Vineland, was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano heading west on Harding Highway when his vehicle entered the eastbound lanes, striking a tractor-trailer which was operated by 28-year-old Samuel Barrera-Ortuno, also of Vineland.
Fire officials say they arrived to find multiple injuries, but did not specify the number of people involved.
Cheeseman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say Barrera-Ortuno remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
Investigators believe Cheeseman was attempting to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway. No alcohol or drugs are believed to have played a role in the crash.
No complaints have been filed against Barrera-Ortuno at this time.
Harding Highway was shut down in both directions following the crash due to a large diesel fuel spill from the tractor-trailer.
An investigation is ongoing.