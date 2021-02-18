PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After getting dumped on during the morning hours, where up to 10-plus inches of snow fell in parts of Chester, Bucks and Montgomery Counties, we quieted down and were able to begin digging out. While the worst of the snow has been wrapped up for a while now, we are not fully done with this second punch from this winter storm.

For the rest of the evening and tonight, we should expect rounds of scattered and light wintry mix, including freezing rain, across the I-95 corridor with light snow showers to the north. Plain rain showers will be possible the closer you get to the coast.

We will not expect much, if any, snow accumulation with the overnight precipitation. However, some extra ice accretion could be possible, especially across southwestern New Jersey. Either way, this will lead to more tricky travel tonight and likely tomorrow morning as well.

A few light and lingering areas of mix or snow will be possible early on Friday morning before we slowly clear out. Tomorrow should be generally overcast, but if some limited sunshine breaks through, it wouldn’t be totally shocking.

Temperatures tonight will dip to the upper-20s and only rebound into the mid-30s on Friday.

The weekend looks nice and sunny but cold. Highs will stay in the low- to mid-30s. A blustery day is likely on Saturday as well.

Our next weather maker is already in the pipeline, too, for Monday. Right now, models hint at more of a quick snow to rain event but time will tell. Highs next week jump back into the 40s.

Snow totals predictions at this point:

Philly: On the line of 3-5/5-8 inches; Northeast Philly better chance to see the 5- to 8-inch range

Immediate Pa. suburbs, Mercer County, N.J.: 5-8 inches

Far northwest suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Poconos: 5-8 inches plus

Immediate N.J. suburbs, interior south N.J. (Pine Barren region, etc), northern Del.: 3-5 inches

N.J. shore and coastal plain: 1-3 inches likely getting washed away by rain