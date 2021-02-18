PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in Southwest Philadelphia. Shots were fired outside the store at 2900 S. 70th St. in the city’s Eastwick section, shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. Unfortunately, he died shortly after arriving.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black male, about 6'1″-6'2″ tall, 25 to 26 years of age with a youthful face, slender build and dark-complexioned skin. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a jacket.
Police say the suspect fled with a woman in a dark green or blue Volkswagen SUV.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.