PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia doctor has been arrested and charged in the drug overdose death of one of his patients. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges Wednesday against Dr. Walter Wrenn in the March 2019 death of his patient.
Shapiro says Wrenn’s patient filled prescriptions for morphine, oxycodone, alprazolam and temazepam on March 2, 2019, and died the next day as a result from an accidental overdose from cocaine, oxycodone and morphine.RELATED: Philadelphia Weather: 8 Inches Or More Of Snow Possible For Eastern Pennsylvania Thursday
The attorney general says the investigation revealed Wrenn fabricated that the patient had metastatic lung cancer in order for Keystone First to approve filling the medications. The patient’s opioid prescriptions also allegedly far exceeded the recommended 90 milligrams per day.RELATED: Pennsylvania Facing Shortage Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Shots After Providers Mistakenly Use 2nd Doses As 1st Doses
“Dr. Wrenn had a duty to care for his patients, and he failed by recklessly prescribing highly addictive medications which continue to fuel overdose deaths across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a statement. “My office will continue to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others at risk.”MORE: Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist Brent Bozell III, Charged In US Capitol Riot
Wrenn has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death and other related charges.