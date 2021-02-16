PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s good news for Philadelphia Phillies fans! The Phillies will allow a limited number of fans to attend spring training games in Clearwater, Florida.
The Phillies announced a revised 2021 spring training schedule last week in conjunction with Major League Baseball, which includes allowing a limited 2,200 fans per game inside the 8,500-seat ballpark.RELATED: Phillies 2021 Season Preview: Team Looks To Avoid 4th-Straight September Collapse To Make Playoffs For First Time Since 2011
The Phillies will also now play a regionalized scheduled that was created to mitigate travel for health and safety concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Clarkson, Streaking Jazz Win Showdown vs Simmons, 76ers
Just thinkin' about … pic.twitter.com/f5wnKEYIED
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2021
The Phillies are slated to host 14 of their 28 spring training games in Clearwater. Their spring training games kick off on Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Detroit Tigers.
On Monday, March 1, the Phillies will play its Grapefruit League home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
The revised home schedule features games against the Tigers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Toronto Blue Jays.
The final spring training game will be on Monday, March 29 against the Blue Jays.
The Phillies host their 2021 regular season opener on Thursday, April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.MORE: Report: Philadelphia Eagles 'Exploring A Deal' For Pro Bowl Tight End Zach Ertz
Spring training tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 19 on the Phillies website.