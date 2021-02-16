PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department wants customers to pay more money for the next two years. As part of the rate hike requests, the typical customer would pay almost $8 more per month beginning in September.
We’re told the average bill would then cost about $74 a month.RELATED: 11 People Rescued From Flooded Street After 48-Inch Water Main Breaks In North Philadelphia Bensalem Police Dog Credited With Catching Burglary Suspect In Unusual Spot
The monthly increase would be about $4 starting in 2022, bringing the typical bill to $78.MORE: Open For Business: Old Soul Decor Has Everything You Need To Beautify Your Home
The Rate Board still has to approve any price hikes.