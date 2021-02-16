WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — In our continuing series Open For Business, which spotlights local small businesses — this week’s small shop is one that has style and soul.
Old Soul Decor in West Chester has everything you need to beautify your home but the really beautiful part of this story is that this shop seems to be the heart and soul of the community.
In West Chester, an old welding building has been reimagined in such a way by Krystal Reinard and her team that it makes you feel as if you're peering inside of a dollhouse, where eclectic corner vignettes and raised compartments show you a glimpse at just how beautiful living can be.
In 2015, Reinard started Old Soul Decor which, at the time, resided on Market Street, but in 2020, COVID forced its closure simultaneously, causing Reinard to design a new identity for her business in what was her storage space.
If you build, it they will come, and for Reinard, support from customers poured out of the woodwork.
