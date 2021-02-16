PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, we learned more about the Restore Kensington initiative. A new police district is now part of the effort to improve public safety in the neighborhood.
“Covers the area of Somerset Street to Allegheny Avenue and from D Street to Frankford Avenue. The district has its own command structure and a staff of several dozen police officers on bicycles and on foot. All of these folks will be working around the clock to provide a personalized level of service to these areas,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Officials say they are working with residents to make sure the initiative is successful.