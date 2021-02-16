GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County Walmart is back open after a shooting forced it to close on Sunday. Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who police identified as 28-year-old Devante Dixon.

“An act like that at a Walmart where God knows how many people could’ve been in the line of fire is very concerning,” Darby Township Police Chief Michael Sousa said.

The Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden was back open Monday morning. Police say at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday Dixon got into an argument with a store employee over a video game. The argument moved to the front vestibule. That is where the suspect shot at the employee with a semi-automatic weapon. The employee was not hit and is doing OK.

“From what we received at the store, this was just a random act,” Sousa said. “These two did not know each other. It was just some verbal argument that the suspect had with the employee possibly over a video game sale is what we have at this moment.”

The shooting then led to an hours-long standoff outside the suspect’s home.

After leaving the Walmart, Dixon left the scene and was involved in a domestic incident in Upper Darby. After that incident, police think the suspect went to his home on Main Street in Darby Borough where he lives. The search included SWAT teams, but the suspect was never found. Police did however tow two of his cars.

“It’s a random act. It wasn’t an active shooter situation. They fired one round and fled. He fired out of anger at whatever had taken place between him and the employee,” Sousa said.

A spokesperson for Walmart says they are cooperating with the investigation.

Police describe Dixon as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. Police say he is known to frequent the Darby Borough area.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.