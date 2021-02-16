PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We may have dodged the icy weather today but we have another storm coming later this week. Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic offers some advice on making sure you are prepared for the winter weather.
Tidwell says AAA reminds motorists ahead of any winter weather event that’s forecasted to start out with a full tank of gas.RELATED: 5-Year-Old Girl Ariel Injured In Crash Involving Britt Reid, Son Of Former Eagles Coach, Is Awake
“No one ever plans to get stuck out there on the roadways but you certainly don’t want to be in a situation where you’re rationing gas to keep the car running, keep yourself warm and keep things charged,” Tidwell said.
The number one thing AAA advises is to have your car battery checked.RELATED: Residents In Lehigh Valley Wake Up To More Rain Than Ice After Bracing For Winter Blast
“Believe it or not, we’re seeing car batteries fail at a higher rate than usual because of COVID-19. A car that’s been sitting for days and weeks and that’s not been driven the way we do over the past year that doesn’t conserve the battery at all. It actually wears the battery down. Have the battery checked, as well as your tires, wipers, fluids. Make sure your car is winter-ready. We’ve got a lot more winter left to endure,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell says your vehicle emergency kit should have jumper cables, a first-aid kit, ice scraper, flashlight, a de-icer, snacks, blankets, towels, coats and mittens.MORE: Rising Through The Ranks: How Lisa Forrest Rose To Become Philadelphia Fire Department's First-Ever Black Female Fire Battalion Chief