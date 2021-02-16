PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia police officer is facing charges after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a girl. Police arrested Charles Young last week.
They say the crimes happened over a four-year period starting in 2004 and he met the girl during the course of his work as an officer.
In response to the arrest, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement, saying, “Officers of the law have a high duty to earn and maintain the public’s trust. When trust in law enforcement is broken, the pursuit of justice and the public’s safety suffers. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will do everything in our authority to seek justice on behalf of the Commonwealth, support the victim in this matter, and to hold former Philadelphia Police Officer Charles Young accountable for his crimes.”
Young is due in court next month.