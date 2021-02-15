DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A dispute over a video game sale led to a shooting and SWAT team manhunt in Delaware County. Officers swarmed the 400 block of Main Street in Darby looking for the gunman all day on Sunday.
Police say the gunman fired a shot at an employee during a dispute over a video game sale.
The investigation led to a Darby home, but the gunman was no inside.
"He's armed currently and possibly dangerous. We're working through the evening hours to track him down, numerous leads to try to get him into custody very soon," Darby Township Police Chief Mike Sousa said.
The Walmart shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden.
No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.
Police say they believe the gunman was involved in a domestic dispute in Upper Darby before the shooting.