PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of our nation’s historic sites are closed this President’s Day because of COVID-19. But, they’re still letting people get history lessons online.
They were shot in historical sites around our area, including Valley Forge.
There are also videos from Independence Hall, Mount Vernon, Morristown and too many others to show here.
Click here to watch the videos.