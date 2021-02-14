TRUMP ACQUITTEDPennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware Senators On Historic Second Impeachment Trial
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:John Evans, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia new

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Philadelphia Firefighter. John Evans died Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

RELATED: Another Weekend With Cautionary Advice From Road Crews After Another Storm Brings Icy Conditions To Delaware Valley

He was a 37-year veteran of the fire department.

Most recently, Evans served at Marine Unit 1, where his title was Fire Boat Pilot.

MORE: Donald Trump Acquitted: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware Senators On Historic Second Impeachment Trial

Funeral arrangements are pending.