PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Philadelphia Firefighter. John Evans died Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter John Evans, who passed away Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19.
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) February 13, 2021
He was a 37-year veteran of the fire department.
Most recently, Evans served at Marine Unit 1, where his title was Fire Boat Pilot.
Funeral arrangements are pending.