EXTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia-area home of one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, Michael van der Veen, has been vandalized with graffiti. Someone spray-painted “traitor” at the end of the driveway of his Chester County home with an arrow pointed toward the house.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department in Chester County said the graffiti were reported around 8 p.m. Friday at van der Veen’s home.

Eyewitness News camera found a pick-up truck parked over the word.

No arrests have been made, Pezick said Saturday. The home now has private security, he said, “and we’ve been showing a police presence to deter anything from happening.”

Vandals also targeted the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate on the opening days of the New Year as Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to people to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spray paint on then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door in Kentucky read, “WERES MY MONEY,” and “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was scrawled over a window. Profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood.

The Senate on Saturday acquitted Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump. Toomey was joined by Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

“As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful,” Toomey said in a statement. “A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders’ greatest fears motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution. I was one of the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, in part because of the many accomplishments of his administration. Unfortunately, his behavior after the election betrayed the confidence millions of us placed in him. His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction.”

