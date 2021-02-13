TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices went up again in New Jersey and around the nation at large due to higher crude oil prices and a slight increase in demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.65, up seven cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.49 a gallon a year ago at this time.RELATED: 35-Year-Old Man Facing DUI Charges After Crashing Into Occupied Ambulance In Dover, Police Say
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.50, up five cents from last week. Drivers were also paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.RELATED: Philadelphia Weather: 3 Winter Storms Likely To Hound Region Beginning With Nasty Mix This Weekend
Analysts expect crude and pump prices to keep going up “as crude inventories continue to drop and utilization increases.”MORE: Reading Terminal Market Has Many Options For Last-Minute Valentine's Day Shoppers
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)