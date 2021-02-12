PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking to do something different to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Well, why not throw a picnic without having to pick up a finger!

Picnic Palette Co. is a Philadelphia-based company that specializes in luxury picnics and small events consulting. Whether you want a date night under the stars or even in your garage, the process is easy but the accessories are awesome!

From floral arrangements to twinkling lights, and plush rugs and pillows, you and your sweetie will sure feel love in the air.

But if you have plans for Valentine’s Day already, they’ve got you covered for birthdays and more! Even better, the process is simple and easy for planning your special picnic!

All you have to do is select one of their tablescape themes or you can even customize your own! You’ll then pick your date, time, and location and they will have the entire setup complete for you to bask in for two hours!

You can also bring your own food or work with them to arrange catering. Once your two hours are up, they will break down the setup and all you’ll be left with are the most precious of picnic memories with the ones you love.

Prices start at $135 for two guests. For more information on Picnic Palette Co., click here.