PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday will be a decent end to the week as we look for peeks of sunshine in the afternoon with once again quiet winds and below-average temperatures. A parade of storms then sets up as we head into the weekend.

The messy wintry pattern is likely to remain in place through the majority of the coming week, as well.

For Saturday we should wake up to dry weather in the morning and most of the afternoon should remain dry as well. The system will be approaching from the south and as we move into the late afternoon hours and then especially the evening and overnight, the wintry precipitation will pick up quickly. Right now, Saturday night and Sunday look mainly like a wintry mix event. There will be a lot of warm air mixing in, leading to a high chance for Saturday night and Sunday to be more sleet, freezing rain, and rain for most of the area.

The place where snow will be most likely will be in the Poconos or possibly some parts of the Lehigh Valley. This system doesn’t look to have much moisture with it and thus ice accumulation amounts are expected to stay low, however dangerous slippery road conditions are expected early Sunday.

Our first storm will exit heading into the later parts of Sunday, but a few lingering rain showers or areas of wintry mix will be possible through Sunday night and even into Monday morning as well. Temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 20s on Saturday to the middle 30s on Sunday. After the morning rain or mix on Monday, there should be a brief period through the afternoon where we are dry and just cloudy.

Highs during the dry period Monday will climb to only the low 30s. Another storm system then works in on Monday afternoon bringing a better chance for snow, at least the start, before we again likely change over to more mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain. The messy wintry mix will continue throughout Tuesday. By Wednesday we get another quick break in the action with a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-30s before we likely end the week on Thursday and possibly even into Friday with another storm system that drops plenty of messy wintry mix across the region.