PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed at a Sunoco in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the gas station on 33rd and York Streets.
RELATED: COVID In Pennsylvania: Health Officials Order Vaccine Providers To Speed Up After Weeks Of Complaints Of State's Rollout
Breaking @CBSPhilly / Bullets through the windshield. Body on the ground. Homicide at 33rd and York Streets / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / 📷 @storyrd pic.twitter.com/RVw83oHlenRELATED: Bruce Castor Confuses Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger With Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger During Trump Impeachment Trial
— Brad Nau (@storyrd) February 12, 2021
Police say the 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the leg, arm and stomach.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.MORE: Marciarose Shestack, First Woman Anchor In Philadelphia, Celebrates 90th Birthday On Monday!
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.