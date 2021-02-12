CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed at a Sunoco in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the gas station on 33rd and York Streets.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the leg, arm and stomach.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.