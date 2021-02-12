Driver Killed In Fiery Accident After Crashing Into Tree In Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was killed in a fiery accident after slamming into a tree in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park section. Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash at 3900 Chamounix Drive, just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver of a red Toyota Avalon hit a tree before the vehicle went up in flames.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.