Driver Killed In Fiery Accident After Crashing Into Tree In Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was killed in a fiery accident after slamming into a tree in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park section. Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash at 3900 Chamounix Drive, just before 11 a.m. Friday.New Jersey To Allow Limited Number Of Parents, Guardians To Attend High School And Youth Sporting Events
Police say the driver of a red Toyota Avalon hit a tree before the vehicle went up in flames.RELATED: 17-Year-Old Tresjure Knight Will Be Tried As Adult In Fatal Beating Of Homeless Man, Bobby Hill Jr., In Camden
The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.MORE: Three-Week-Old Girl Sitting On Mother's Lap Killed In Head-On Crash In Northeast Philly, Another Baby Injured
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.