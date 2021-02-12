CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A 17-year-old girl will be tried as an adult in the beating death of a homeless man whose body was found in a Camden alleyway last year. Tresjure Knight, of Pennsville, is one of five juveniles charged in the death of Bobby Hill Jr., 63, who was attacked in Camden last June.
Police say his body was found in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue.RELATED: New Jersey To Allow Limited Number Of Parents, Guardians To Attend High School And Youth Sporting Events
Hill suffered multiple head injuries. The medical examiner determined Hill died of blunt force trauma after being beaten to death.
A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.RELATED: Driver Killed In Fiery Accident After Crashing Into Tree In Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
Knight faces counts of murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and desecration of human remains, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Friday if she has retained an attorney.
Knight and a 15-year-old boy were arrested several days after the attack, while three other children – ages 12, 13 and 14 – were arrested in November.
Prosecutors have said Knight and the 15-year-old boy were seen leaving the area several minutes after Hill was attacked. They also said one of the teens had cell phone video showing Hill’s body after the beating.MORE: Three-Week-Old Girl Sitting On Mother's Lap Killed In Head-On Crash In Northeast Philly, Another Baby Injured
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)