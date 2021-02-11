CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — As the saying goes, love never fails, and in tonight’s Taste With Tori, we go back to a cheesecake shop in Clayton, New Jersey, that proves that even COVID-19 couldn’t stop the outpouring of love and support that’s been saving them.
Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes is the house in Clayton, New Jersey, that love built.
“Without love, there is no Yhanne’s House of Cheesecakes,” Yhanne said.
Last year, Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes had me weak in the knees from a whole assortment of creamy creative and circular treats that melted my heart. Recently, I went back to visit Yhanne and his wife Tiffany, and, fortunately, I found out that love was still circulating amidst COVID's heartbreaking reality.
“We did have two locations, but because of COVID, we did have to shrink it down to one location, so we did lose some employees but overall, we found that a lot of our guests did come over from Berlin,” Yhanne said.
"We actually went viral after your visit last year. Black-owned businesses of New Jersey, just the people that were supporting small business, it just expanded our name," Tiffany said. "We felt more love this year, well last year. We had customers from Pittsburgh. We've definitely been blessed."
For more on Yhanne’s House of Cheesecakes, watch the video above.