WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Registration opened on Thursday in Delaware for residents to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, it is only open to Delawareans who received their first dose at a state-sponsored vaccination event on or before Jan. 18.
Only 3,800 Delawareans are eligible to register.
“Our goal is to vaccinate as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly and equitably as possible,” Gov. John Carney said. “These second dose events will temporarily reduce our ability to expand access to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But we are making significant progress in vaccinating vulnerable 65+ Delawareans and front-line health care workers. That will help limit spread of COVID-19 and serious illness among our most vulnerable populations.”
Delaware says more than 10% of its residents have received their first shot.
Dover residents can register by clicking here.
Wilmington residents can do so by clicking here.
Georgetown residents can register can do so by clicking here.