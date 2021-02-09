NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) — A Virginia woman found dead on an interstate ramp in Pennsylvania was the victim of a homicide, officials said. Pennsylvania State Police did not release how Rebecca Landrith, 47, died or where in Virginia she had lived on Monday.
Her body was found Sunday along an Interstate 80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania's Union County. She was wearing maternity jeans and a purple shirt with a black leather jacket.
The section of highway was closed for several hours because of the investigation.
Landrith had recently travelled through parts of the Midwest, state police said, and she had ties to several states, including South Dakota and Utah.
