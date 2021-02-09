PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says it will offer its employee an incentive payment to get the coronavirus vaccine. The transit agency says it will pay employees $100 after they receive the complete dosage.

All employees, except for members of the general manager team, are eligible for the incentive.

On Tuesday, city officials announced that they will open six mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, and the city will partner with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to vaccinate teachers and school staff.

And the health commissioner said he feels teachers can safely return to class even before they’re fully vaccinated.

“I think people can prevent spread in schools if they follow safety precautions. I don’t think vaccination is necessary for schools to be open,” Dr. Thomas Farley said.

While it might not be necessary for safety, the health department, in partnership with CHOP, will be offering the COVID vaccine to all school employees starting Feb 22.

Twenty thousand doses will be provided to teachers and staff at CHOP and in six schools over eight weeks.

Also for restaurants, the city will allow them to expand indoor dining from 25 to 50% of their capacity if they meet new ventilation requirements that circulate air through the space at least 15 times per hour, either with an HVAC system or window fans.