HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is urging lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour, effective July 1. He said the current minimum wage of $7.25 is leaving essential workers in poverty.
“This is not about $7.25, it’s about the nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians who will get a raise at $12 an hour,” said Wolf. “Too many essential workers are earning poverty wages while putting themselves at risk to keep our society running. They keep food on shelves, move crucial supplies, take care of our children, and support people with disabilities. And thousands of them earn poverty wages. These hardworking people deserve better. They deserve a living wage.”
Wolf is calling for Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to reach $15 an hour by 2027.