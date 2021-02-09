BROOKLAWN, N.J. (CBS) — For many people, the idea of bowling brings back fond memories. This can be with your family or just a group of people.
Since 1966, Westbrook Lanes in Brooklawn, New Jersey has been having a ball.RELATED: Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean Serving As Impeachment Manager In Trial Of Former President Donald Trump
It’s been family-owned and operated ever since starting with Daria Giles’ parents Joe and Doris. In 1988, she and her sister Joanne took over.
It doesn’t look so bad now but when COVID struck, you could hear a pin drop. Leagues were canceled and lanes were all left empty.RELATED: SEPTA Offering $100 To Employees Who Receive COVID Vaccine
While they’ve seen a few customers come back since they reopened, Giles says too many are still just too afraid to come in.
While trying to do all she can, Giles may have lost her ball, but she hasn’t lost hope.MORE: Man Whose Phone Number Was Found On Mass Shooter Sentenced
Watch the video to hear more from this week’s edition of Open for Business.