PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were plenty of commercials creating some buzz after Super Bowl 55. But which ones were the most memorable?

There is always a lot of buzz surrounding Super Bowl advertisements before and after the big game.

The Chief Creative Officer at Wilmington Advertising Agency Aloysius Butler and Clark, Steve Merino, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the top Super Bowl ads.

Merino says the most interesting Super Bowl ad was Reddit. They only bought 5 seconds of commercial time and had a long, visual post.

“I think it was really an effective way to convey the Reddit brand, shaking up all sorts of things,” Merino said. “I thought it was actually a really interesting way of getting attention.”

A good Super Bowl ad has to cut through the clutter.

Merino says during commercials people are conversating and rushing to get snacks and sodas — advertisements need to be able to get through that and hold viewer’s attention for 30 seconds. If they can do that, it’s an effective spot.

The last year has been hard due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and some advertisers had a challenging time striking the right balance to be sensitive to what people are going through.

“How you sort of ask people to be excited about something you’re offering when at the same time for the last year we’ve been sort of hold up and hunkering down and advertisers really struggled to find the right thread. And that’s why you actually saw so many brands pulling out. No Budweiser. No Coke. No Pepsi. Because it’s just a hard time to find that right tone,” Merino said.

