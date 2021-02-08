CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia community members gathered Monday to honor a local hero.  The community gathered at the 5th District Police Headquarters Monday to remember the life of Officer Tab Ali.

Officer Ali died in November after contracting COVID-19.

He’s remembered as a friendly face and a beloved member of the community.

“Prior to his untimely demise, I don’t recall ever Tab taking a day off sick from work. His ever-visible presence on the main street corridor provided a calming effect for business owners, patrons and residents alike,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Malachi Jones.

Officer Ali was a 25-year veteran of the police force and also served in the Marine Corps.