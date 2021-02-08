PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of West Hill Creek Drive.
Police say the victims, a man and a woman, were found in a bedroom.
They say a young child was next to one of the victims.
“In the room where the two victims were shot and killed, there was a 5-year-old child in bed with the deceased male,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “And that 5-year-old child, fortunately, very luckily, was not injured at all.”
The child is now with other family members.
There’s no word yet on a motive and so far no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
