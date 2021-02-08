CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of West Hill Creek Drive.

Police say the victims, a man and a woman, were found in a bedroom.

They say a young child was next to one of the victims.

“In the room where the two victims were shot and killed, there was a 5-year-old child in bed with the deceased male,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “And that 5-year-old child, fortunately, very luckily, was not injured at all.”

The child is now with other family members.

There’s no word yet on a motive and so far no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Arrested, Charged After Car Slams Into Northeast Philadelphia Home, Critically Injuring Woman

Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: Woman Brutally Attacked By Another Woman In North Philadelphia Shares Horrifying Experience