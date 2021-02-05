HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Department Senior Adviser Lindsey Mauldin will host a virtual briefing Friday morning to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in the commonwealth.
Watch the press conference live at 11:30 a.m. on the video player above.
WHAT: Health Senior Advisor to host a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in Pennsylvania.
WHEN: Friday, February 5, 2021; 11:30 a.m.
