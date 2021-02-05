PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A high-speed police chase that began in New Jersey led to a violent crash in Center City, Philadelphia. In all, three people were hurt.

While police were investigating, another person drove through the crash scene at Broad and Vine Streets and nearly hit several officers. Fortunately, none of them were seriously injured.

This all started just before midnight Thursday across the river in New Jersey.

Pennsauken police were trying to pull over a vehicle and chased the driver over the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia. That vehicle then T-boned a minivan at the intersection of Broad and Vine Streets.

Two people in the vehicle being chased – a 22-year-old man who was driving and his 21-year-old passenger – were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old woman was actually trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by fire crews. They are both in stable condition.

The 47-year-old driver of the minivan that was T-boned also just has some bumps and bruises. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out as well.

It’s still unclear what started the police pursuit.

“He was driving recklessly. He was eluding Pennsauken police, refusing to stop. Multiple traffic violations at this time so he is going to be charged by Pennsauken police, and they’re going to do an investigation into that vehicle to see if there is anything in that vehicle that may have been the reason why this driver refused to stop,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

No Pennsauken police officers were injured but while Philly police were securing the crash site, someone drove their vehicle through the scene.

Investigators say an officer pulled that driver over. The driver rolled down the window but then immediately reversed – almost hitting several officers on scene.

One Philly officer has a cut hand, but no serious injuries.

That driver sped away but police have a tag and description of the suspect.

So far though, no arrests.

