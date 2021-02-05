MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A local mom finds a way to turn snow into art and she had a lot to work with, with all that snow in Narberth, Montgomery County.
Emily Stewart says she used her sculpting skills to create “snow dragons.”
She says it took her about six hours, over the course of three days.
She says her three children pitched in to help and they have been a big hit in the neighborhood.
