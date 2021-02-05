CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Montgomery County news

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A local mom finds a way to turn snow into art and she had a lot to work with, with all that snow in Narberth, Montgomery County.

Emily Stewart says she used her sculpting skills to create “snow dragons.”

(credit: CBS3)

She says it took her about six hours, over the course of three days.

(credit: CBS3)

She says her three children pitched in to help and they have been a big hit in the neighborhood.

