PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire swept through a duplex Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood, killing an elderly man. Crews were called to the 6100 block of Ludlow Street, around 4 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters found the victim on the second floor of the home.
They made quick work of the fire but discovered the victim inside the home.
No word on how the fire started.
It’s unclear if the home had working smoke alarms.
