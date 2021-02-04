PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police confiscated a handgun from a bag that was filled with onions and potatoes during an arrest in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Officers stopped a vehicle on Feb. 3 on the 1400 block of North Allison Street due to several violations of the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, handed a white plastic bag to a witness who was standing on the sidewalk once the car came to a stop.
Officers immediately confiscated the bag and recovered a firearm.
The driver provided officers with several false names before they confirmed his identity through a portable fingerprint scanner. There was an active warrant for his arrest.
The man did not have a valid permit to carry a firearm and he was arrested.
“I can say w/ 100% certainty this is the 1st time I’ve seen someone illegally carry a gun in a bag of onions & potatoes, while having a probation warrant & prior felonies. Great work @PPD18Dist @ 1400 N Allison,” Captain Matthew Gillespie said.
The witness was cleared by investigators.
An investigation is ongoing.
