MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Perkiomen Valley School District is temporarily suspending all bus service for students after a coronavirus outbreak at the bus company that the district uses. The suspension runs through Monday, Feb. 8.
Elementary students have been moved to all virtual learning.
Secondary schools will be open for on-site learning, but parents will need to arrange transportation for their children.
If they can’t, the students will need to log on for remote learning.
