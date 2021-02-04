PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies want to honor some frontline heroes, and they need your help. The team plans to recognize 41 essential workers who have stepped up to the plate during the pandemic.

Their pictures will be put on banners hanging outside Citizens Bank Park this summer.

The honorees selected will be invited to take part in a photoshoot at Citizens Bank Park for their official Frontline Hero banner, which will be on display in time for the Phillies Home Opener on Thursday, April 1.

“There can never be enough gratitude shown to the extraordinary men and women who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic,” Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & New Media said. “Their bravery and commitment to the community is remarkable. With the help of our fans, some of these amazing individuals who go above and beyond each day will now be honored in a unique and memorable way at Citizens Bank Park.”

Frontline heroes to be nominated include, but are not limited to, local healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement officials, sanitation workers, grocery store staff, delivery personnel, teachers, volunteers and other essential workers.

If you know someone special who deserves to be honored, nominate them here by submitting a video telling the Phillies about your favorite frontline hero and why he/she should be selected for this opportunity.

All videos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

