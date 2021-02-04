PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Punched, stabbed, and strangled. A couple is sharing their horrifying ordeal only with CBS3. Police say this woman brutally attacked another woman last Friday in North Philadelphia.

Tonight, the victim and her boyfriend who tried to intervene are speaking out.

The couple says the sight of them together set their attacker off and that they were nearly killed for the color of their love.

“I have not slept for more than 30 minutes in like a week,” the victim said.

Nearly one week ago, this couple, whose names and identities we’ve concealed, say they were attacked by a woman they’ve never met for dating interracially. The girlfriend is white. The boyfriend is Black. The female attacker is also Black.

“It takes her seconds to drop the fact that it was a problem of me being white in that neighborhood, white women shouldn’t date Black men,” the victim said.

It happened last Friday around 6:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Broad Street. The couple says the female suspect came up behind them, out of nowhere, as they were walking into a convenience store.

“Grabs my hair, pulls it and I’m yanked to the ground,” she said.

According to the police report, the attacker continued to beat and stab the woman in the face with her key.

“I can hear my boyfriend just like screaming to get her off of me,” the victim said.

As a crowd gathers, the attacker strangles her.

“She is digging her nails into my neck until I can’t breathe anymore,” the victim said.

The attacker suddenly stops and goes back to her car. The victim snaps a photo of her.

“As I do that, I see her pull out her gun,” the victim said. “I was like this is how I die, this is it.”

The woman yells “I have your picture.” She says the attacker puts her gun back in the car. The couple has a moment to get away.

Police describe the suspect as a Black female, medium complexion and build, 6-foot, with straight black hair. The vehicle she was driving is dark or charcoal grey 2014-2016 Lincoln MKS, with a temporary tag and a broken passenger side headlight.

Physically, the couple is expected to be OK. Emotionally, they say they still fear for their lives as the suspect remains on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

