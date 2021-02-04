CHALFONT BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A shelter-in-place for some Chalfont Borough residents has been lifted, the Central Pucks Police Department said Thursday afternoon. Police issued the request on Thursday due to an armed barricaded person.
According to police, a person has been taken into custody with no injuries.
Police said the individual was taken to Doylestown Hospital for a mental health evacuation.
Residents located in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marion Road were asked to follow shelter-in-place protocols earlier Thursday.
Central Bucks Regional Police and the Central Bucks Special Response Team were on the scene.
Police said the streets have been reopened.
